SACRAMENTO — A car crashed into the U.S. Post Office on Alhambra Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said.

Three ambulances were called to the scene, but it was unclear how many people were injured or what the severity of the injuries was.

It was not immediately known what led to the crash, but Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Linda Matthew says the driver may have had some type of medical emergency.

Investigators are also assessing the damage to the building.