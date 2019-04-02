A Note To Our Viewers About Our Covington Coverage

Coroner Investigates after Bones Found Beneath Downtown Sacramento Sidewalk

Posted 6:08 PM, April 2, 2019, by

SACRAMENTO -- A construction crew in downtown Sacramento unearthed bones while working on a sidewalk.

Around 11:40 a.m., the Sacramento Police Department reports construction workers discovered the bones under a sidewalk in front of the FedEx on 12th and J streets.

One worker told FOX40 he also found a tooth, which prompted his crew to call the police department.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office is investigating the discovery. It is still unclear if the bones are human remains or animal bones.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.