Coroner Investigates after Bones Found Beneath Downtown Sacramento Sidewalk

SACRAMENTO -- A construction crew in downtown Sacramento unearthed bones while working on a sidewalk.

Around 11:40 a.m., the Sacramento Police Department reports construction workers discovered the bones under a sidewalk in front of the FedEx on 12th and J streets.

One worker told FOX40 he also found a tooth, which prompted his crew to call the police department.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office is investigating the discovery. It is still unclear if the bones are human remains or animal bones.