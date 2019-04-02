A Note To Our Viewers About Our Covington Coverage

Goats Get Loose Along Highway 65 in Lincoln

Posted 11:00 PM, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:58PM, April 2, 2019

(Credit: Lincoln Police Department)

LINCOLN — A large number of goats somehow got loose along Highway 65 in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Police Department reports the herd of goats escaped their pasture near Highway 65 and Ferrari Ranch Road.

Some of the goats were struck by passing vehicles, according to the police department.

They were eventually rounded up at a nearby park and ride lot.

It is currently grazing season in Lincoln. The goats have been in the area for the past two weeks and were brought in to graze in publicly-owned spaces, according to the chief of police.

