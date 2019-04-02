The Midtown Association is pleased to announce the launch of a new spring season of the Midtown Farmers Market and the expansion to two full blocks to accommodate more than 100 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week. Proudly presented by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market will take place on 20th Street between J and L streets, effective April 6, 2019. Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Market hours change slightly based on the seasons and time of year.
Midtown Farmers Market
Saturdays Year-Round
8am-1pm
20th Street Between J & L in Midtown
