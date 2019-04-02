A Note To Our Viewers About Our Covington Coverage

NWS: Tornado Warning for Parts of Butte, Glenn Counties

Posted 5:08 PM, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:05PM, April 2, 2019

BUTTE COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Butte County until 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning impacts west central Butte County and eastern Glenn County.

A thunderstorm moving northeast was located just 8 miles west of Chico.

The NWS expects the “dangerous storm” to be near Nord around 5:25 p.m. Around 5:40 p.m. it is expected to approach Chico. Nearby Hamilton City will also be impacted by the thunderstorm.

Flying debris and damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, vehicles and trees could occur during the storm. Be sure to take cover if you are in the area.

