NWS: Tornado Warning for Parts of Butte, Glenn Counties

BUTTE COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Butte County until 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning impacts west central Butte County and eastern Glenn County.

5PM – Tornado Warning in effect for portions of Butte & Glenn Counties until 5:45PM. If you are in Hamilton City or Nord, take shelter now! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/qOycI4yOvH — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 2, 2019

A thunderstorm moving northeast was located just 8 miles west of Chico.

The NWS expects the “dangerous storm” to be near Nord around 5:25 p.m. Around 5:40 p.m. it is expected to approach Chico. Nearby Hamilton City will also be impacted by the thunderstorm.

Flying debris and damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, vehicles and trees could occur during the storm. Be sure to take cover if you are in the area.