Sacramento Teachers Schedule Strike for April

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento teachers have announced their plan to go on strike.

The strike, scheduled for April 11, is in response to what the Sacramento City Teachers Association says were at least 30 violations of a collective bargaining agreement signed by educators last year.

The teachers say district officials, including Superintendent Jorge Aguilar, have violated labor rules.

SCTA’s release states, “(Sacramento City Unified School District) Superintendent Jorge Aguilar, and school board members have repeatedly broken the terms of the agreement and promises made to students, parents and educators in violation of California labor law.”

If the district does not find a way to balance a $35 million deficit by June it risks a state takeover.

They have already asked their five district labor unions to renegotiate their benefits and put the savings toward the deficit. However, the teacher’s union is pushing back.

SCUSD also released a statement following Tuesday’s announcement:

“This strike is unnecessary and will only hurt students, families and employees by putting the district on the fast track to a state takeover. A state takeover will result in less money for our students and do serious harm to the city’s public schools for many years to come. Our students do not deserve to be put through the hardships that will be caused by this strike. We will continue encouraging SCTA leaders to work with us in the coming days to focus on saving our schools from a state takeover and finding more collaborative ways to resolve their disagreements with the District.”

There are 40,000 students under the school district, making it the 13th largest district in the state.

Back in March, thousands of Oakland teachers ended a seven-day strike following an agreement that included an 11 percent salary increase and a one-time 3 percent bonus.