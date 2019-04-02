Wild Spring Weather Hits the Sierra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGVALE -- It's springtime at 7,000 feet but the snow refuses to quit.

"I did not expect this, especially in April," said Truckee resident Coleman Smart.

Smart moved from Oklahoma to Truckee, thinking by this time of year he'd be enjoying some warm California sun.

"I mean we're still getting a bunch of snow. It's 30 degrees, I'm freezing out here," he told FOX40. "There's 10 feet of snow all around our house, everywhere."

However, all the snow is paying off. Coleman is still working at two ski resorts.

"I've never seen snow like this before. It's crazy that it's still coming," Coleman said.

Normally, afternoon temperatures would be in the 50s around Lake Tahoe at this time of the season. Truckee never made it past 43 degrees on Tuesday and for most of the afternoon, the Donner Summit area was in the 30s.

In the foothills, scattered rain showers fell heavily at times.

Some of the downpours were the remnants of thunderstorms that rattled the valley.

As storm cells reach the summit, they have been unleashing winter-like snowfall. At a time that is normally the slow season for tourism, people were making the trip because of the fresh layers of snow.

Alex Delamora and her family came up to Boreal Mountain Resort from San Francisco.

"I don't think I've ever been up here this late in the year," Delamora said.

Tuesday travel was smooth and no chains were required.

This storm was merely a preview of what to expect later in the week.

"We got to enjoy it while we can. We're up here," said snowboarder Marlon Perez. "Summer can wait. The beach can wait."