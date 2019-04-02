World Autism Awareness Day: Toys to Help Kids With Autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae and Simone are talking with Angela Geiger, President & CEO, Autism Speaks, Executive Director and Chrissy George, mother of 10-year-old daughter with Autism about the signficicance of World Autism Awareness Day.

Approximately 1 in 59 children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. While autism can reliably be diagnosed as early as 18 months, the average age of diagnosis within the general population is 4 years old, and low income, minority children are often diagnosed with autism significantly later, at 8 years old.

Simone is in the studio with Marc Gabris and Colleen Hendon getting a look at toys that would help kids with autism.