10th and Final Walk to Remember in Elk Grove

Martina is in the studio with Betty Hall and Marcus Burget learning about the 10th and final Walk to Remember event in Elk Grove.

On April 10, 2009 five American soldiers were killed in combat in Mosul, Iraq. SFC Bryan E. Hall, of Elk Grove, is one of those soldiers whose heroic actions saved the lives of his fellow soldiers and Iraqi civilians. This walk honors Sergeant First Class Hall and the other four soldiers killed in the confrontation and all American Soldiers, past and present, who serve our country. All proceeds from the walk will be split between the Bryan E. Hall Memorial Scholarship Fund and an education fund established for SFC Hall's young daughter, Addison.