Bullets Strike Sacramento Charter School Building During Shooting

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police officers found bullet holes in a school building Wednesday following a shooting in the area.

Around 1:30 p.m., a shooting was reported near 73rd Street and 21st Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

New Joseph Bonnheim Community Charter School was placed on lockdown as officers arrived at the scene.

While officers were searching the school they found two bullets had struck a school building.

The police department does not believe the school was targeted.

There were no reported injuries.

There is currently no information about the shooter or the events leading up to the shooting.

Additional police presence will be at the school Thursday as a precaution, according to the police department.