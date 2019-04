RANCHO CORDOVA — A crash involving six to seven cars, including a cement truck, is blocking several lanes of eastbound Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova near Sunrise Boulevard.

Breaking: Fatal accident on 50 EB at Zinfandel. Accident involved 6-7 cars, including a cement truck. Multiple lanes are blocked. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/iJdyeoGC0s — Martina Del Bonta (@MartinaDelBonta) April 3, 2019

At least one person was killed.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but traffic is expected to be impacted for some time.

Update: Lane #1 open. Still no ETO. Avoid this area and use an alternate route. https://t.co/qvGeFAViBr — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 3, 2019

This is a developing story.