Driverless Shuttles Coming to West Village Housing Complex near UC Davis

DAVIS -- Engineers are putting the final programming touches on a five-passenger driverless electric shuttle before it's placed into service in the West Village student housing complex near UC Davis.

The effort headed by the UCD Institute of Transportation Studies.

The trial not only will test the capabilities of the driverless vehicle produced by the San Jose-based Shanghai Automotive Industrial Corporation, but it will also delve into the expectations and reservations of potential and actual users.

There were mixed reactions by students who talked with FOX40 with some saying they are already accustomed to seeing driverless vehicles on the road to those who say they weren't willing to get on board a shuttle with no driver.

When the shuttle begins autonomous operations it will have a standby operator on board as required by law.

The hope is that transportation systems can be developed that are more efficient and environmentally friendly.

The shuttle will eventually travel a set route through the West Village complex and could also go to the Davis train station and the outer boundaries of the UCD campus.