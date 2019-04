Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Can you imagine an event created by Kids for Kids? We Can! We believe in encouraging kids to Reach for the Stars. Join us for this one of a kind kids & family event. Kids Expo California is expanding and becoming SUPER KIDZ EXPO. Don’t miss Kids Expo in Sacramento April 6 & 7, 2019 11am to 5pm at Cal Expo. For expo details please visit www.SuperKidzExpo.com Kids Expo CaliforniaSaturday & Sunday11am - 5pmCal ExpoFree admission for kids under 13