SACRAMENTO — One person was hospitalized following a four-vehicle crash Wednesday on the Capital City Freeway.

The Sacramento Fire Department reports the crash happened in the area of N Street.

One person was transported to a local trauma hospital, according to the fire department.

A fire crew watched after the patient’s two dogs and brought them along in the fire engine so they could be reunited with their owner.

The cause of the crash has not been reported.