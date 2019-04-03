Police: Arrest Made in Slashing of 8 People’s Faces in Southern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTLA) -- A person has been arrested in a series of slashing attacks in Southern California, Los Angeles police confirmed Wednesday.

The man allegedly slashed eight people's faces while riding past them on a bicycle, according to FOX40 sister station KTLA. The "indiscriminate" attacks go back to March 20 and have occurred in South L.A., South Gate and Lynwood, Los Angeles Police Detective Steve Garcia said Wednesday.

"He’s shooting for the jugular," Garcia said of the serial slasher. "He’s about an inch a way from cutting that jugular."

The detective said the "unsuspecting" victims range between 20 and 85 years old and have included men and women. He said law enforcement officials in all of the areas where the attacks have occurred are actively searching for the man.

"The last thing we need is for this to happen one more time, let alone to a child." Garcia said.

The attacks appear to be random, but are all similar and have occurred mostly in the morning hours. The man allegedly comes up from behind the victims and slashes their faces with a sharp object. Garcia said one victim described the weapon as a folded box cutter.

“I don’t know, but it’s definitely sharp,” he said of the weapon.

The latest attack occurred around 8:40 a.m. Monday near Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard. The victim was standing on the sidewalk near a bus stop when a man on a bicycle slashed the victim as he rode past him. The man was left with a "severe injury" to the face, police said in a news release.