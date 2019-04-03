Ripon Parents Continue to Fight to Uncover Cause of Children’s Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIPON -- After almost a year of resting in the fact that her son was cancer free, Monica Ferrulli's was back to helping her son, Mason, battle a brain tumor.

"It's horrible," Ferrulli said. "It's really rough to watch him go through this and be so upset and worried, and not knowing what his future holds. It's really hard to watch."

A community meeting held Wednesday was part of Ferrulli's effort to go beyond watching and instead take decisive action to find out why so many people across Ripon have cancer, especially children.

She learned of Mason's newest diagnosis last week. It's the third time he's had to confront cancer in two years.

His former schoolmate at Weston Elementary, Kyle Prime, is one of eight students and teachers at the school who have been diagnosed with cancer.

The children's parents believe it's all tied to a Sprint cell phone tower on campus.

On Wednesday, the company reiterated, "Three independent tests were conducted and the results showed the site to be fully compliant and operating about 100 times below federal limits."

Though the Ferrullises and the Primes started fighting for the removal of the tower two years ago over radiation concerns, they only got assurances that it would be taken down 10 days ago. That came two months after partnering with lawyers from The Cochran Firm.

"Our concern is that there are some people who did see it coming and that could have seen it coming and they didn't tell us anything about it," said attorney Brian Dunn speaking about environmental toxins.

Those lawyers came to Ripon trying to educate the community about many different forms of contamination their research shows is affecting the city, some they claim have been leaking into area groundwater for decades.

"There was a Nestle plant that was operating in this area that was manufacturing coffee and we know that they were using cancer-causing chemicals," said Marcelis Morris, attorney for The Cochran Firm.

It's a culture of contamination they say can't be ignored.

"After reviewing thousands of pages of documents, I can say there's nothing that has made me less concerned," Morris said. "We need to really dig in and find out what is causing all of this cancer to proliferate in the city of Ripon. We want to save lives. We want to prevent this from happening."

Morris and the other lawyers from The Cochran Firm say when adjusting for size, cancer rates in the small town of Ripon are substantially higher than the California average. The latest figures the American Cancer Society has posted for the Golden State show about 411 people out of 100,000 get diagnosed with the disease per year.

FOX40 reached out to Nestle for comment about the water contamination claims but did not get a response.

Emails to the superintendent for the Ripon Unified School District about the cell tower issue were not returned Wednesday.

The city of Ripon, the district and Sprint are set to hold their own town hall about the cell tower on Thursday.