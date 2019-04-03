A Note To Our Viewers About Our Covington Coverage

Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival With Bru Co Taproom

Posted 12:49 PM, April 3, 2019, by

Pedro is in the kitchen with Laura Ball from the Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival and Talon McGowan, the Head Chef at Bru Co Taproom, getting a preview of what to expect at the festival on April 13-14.

