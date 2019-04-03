Social Media Helps Investigators Track Down Suspect in Marysville Church Burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE -- When Pastor Stacey Hanson of Hallwood Church of the Nazarene went to social media and posted surveillance images of two suspects who stole several items from the property, he didn’t think an arrest would happen within the same day.

In just a couple of hours, the post on Facebook was shared over 250 times and more than 11,000 people saw it.

"Somebody contacted the sheriff and they made the arrest," Hanson said.

The sheriff's deputy got a hold of Pastor Hanson Wednesday afternoon and credited all the social media shares with pinpointing where investigators would ultimately find the male suspect and the getaway vehicle.

The pastor said many people were angered when they learned of the burglary, but especially because it happened at the church.

After gaining access to the church, the two suspects went after whatever they could carry.

"They took a couple of speakers, took a blower to a jump house and then they took a bunch of youth equipment, games and stuff that we had," Hanson told FOX40.

It didn’t take the suspects very long to get what they wanted from the property during the early morning break-in.

"Amazingly about 12 to 15 minutes," Hanson explained.

Pastor Hanson was grateful to everyone who helped out on social media, ultimately helping put one suspect behind bars.

Investigators are still determining if all of the stolen property from the church was recovered.

"We're excited to get our stuff back and we’re excited that people were able to help us make that possible," Hanson said.