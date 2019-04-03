A Note To Our Viewers About Our Covington Coverage

Woman Returns $14,000 Cash after Man Forgets It on Tire of His Car

Posted 7:54 PM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 07:53PM, April 3, 2019

(Credit: Auburn Police Department)

AUBURN — Auburn police were able to return $14,000 in cash to a man after a woman found the money on the side of the road Wednesday.

(Credit: Auburn Police Department)

Around 2:20 p.m., a man called the Placer County Sheriff’s Office saying he had lost $14,000. He had apparently left the money on the tire of his car on Bowman Way and drove off after forgetting about it, according to Auburn Police Sgt. Tucker Huey.

Around 20 minutes later, Jill James walked into the Auburn Police Department with a bag containing the $14,000.

Huey says police were able to return the money to its rightful owner.

“I am proud to work in a community with people like Jill James and am confident there are many more like her that would have done the same thing,” said Lt. Victor Pecoraro.

