Chef Arturo Vargas is a reknown, chef, instructor and caterer in the Sacramento and Bay Area region. He and his wife have catered for over 1000 corporate events, weddings and private events over the past 15 years. They recently opened Casa Tulum located in a historic home built in 1908 in East Sacramento . Chef Arturo’s recipes have been featured on many pubications and media channel and he submitted a recipe booklet to the White House. He provides the community with delicious, authentic and unique cultural cuisine. His theme of his restaurant is “Mi Casa es Su Casa” and it is a café, special event space and teaching kitchen.Casa Tulum1914 Alhambra Blvd(916) 996-2879