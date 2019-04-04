Daffodil Hill Closed for the 2019 Season

VOLCANO — Daffodil Hill in Amador County has announced they are closing for the season due to weather.

A statement on their Facebook Page explained:

The heavy rains that we have experienced so far this week and predicted for this weekend have, and will, damage the blooms to the point where they cannot recover.

The Volcano area is expected to see rain on and off through April 17.

Thousands of people visited the popular attraction opening weekend on March 30 and 31. They had to close April 1 due to rainy weather conditions.

Cold and wet weather kept Daffodil Hill from opening in 2018.

In their statement released on Facebook, the family also said they plan to address problems with traffic before the 2020 season.

