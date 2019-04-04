Deputies Arrest 2 Suspects in Pollock Pines Community Center Burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLLOCK PINES -- El Dorado County deputies arrested two men who allegedly broke into a community center and stole dozens of important tools.

The community center serving people in need in Pollock Pines is an unlikely target for a crime. But in early March, a pair of suspected criminals broke in overnight looking for valuables.

Dan Beebe, who volunteers his time to maintain the nonprofit facility, said his tools were stolen the night of the burglary.

"I was crushed. A guy has a relationship with his tools, and so I was devastated," Beebe told FOX40.

The suspects took off with the tools and left plenty of damage behind.

Beebe said everyone who works at the center is a volunteer. All the furniture and items inside are donated, making the burglary all the more alarming.

"We were extremely disappointed," Beebe said. "Our community is a wonderful community. All the people that volunteer here are just the greatest people you ever hope to work with."

Surveillance cameras caught the criminals in the act, which helped El Dorado County deputies track them down.

They arrested Cory Hull 48 hours after the crime. Then on Thursday, they found Brandon Massey, who wore a black wig to conceal his appearance.

After both suspects were brought into custody the community in Pollock Pines was able to breathe a sigh of relief.

"To take from poor people and old people that don’t have a lot of money or resources, that’s just not right," said resident Richard Barnes.

Beebe said the investigators helped return most of the items that were stolen.

He thanked deputies for acting so quickly in getting the suspects off the streets.

"I’m glad to see that they’re in custody and we really hope that they find their way," he said.

Beebe said he engraved his initials in his tools, which made it easier for police to identify the stolen items.