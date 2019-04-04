Dixon Dutch Bros. Coffee Raising Money for Teens Electrocuted While Rescuing Dog in Canal

DIXON — The Dixon Dutch Bros. Coffee location is raising money Friday for two teenage boys who died Monday after they were electrocuted in a canal.

The fundraiser will start at midnight April 5 and ends at 11:59 p.m. One dollar from every drink with go to the families of Jake Hourmouzus and Jacob Schneider.

Hourmouzus’ mother said he was out walking with a group of friends, including 17-year-old Schneider — as well as Schneider’s dog Ranger — when the incident happened.

The four of them were hiking off West Dixon Road near the canal.

Schneider went into the water to retrieve his dog and Hourmouzus went in after him when he noticed his friend struggling.

The boys were electrocuted when they touched a rail on a bridge that had an electric current running through it.

