Driver Charged with Felony DUI after Bicyclist Dies in Riverbank

RIVERBANK — A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday after hitting and killing a bicyclist in Riverbank.

Around 11:30 a.m., the suspect was driving down Claus Road in the area of California Street when he veered to the side of the road, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joshua Clayton.

The vehicle struck a man riding a bicycle. Clayton reports the victim died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI.