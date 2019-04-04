Jesuit High School Alumnus Takes to Raley Field for River Cats Opening Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Twenty years of River Cats baseball got underway Thursday night with all the usual sights and sounds that let people know baseball is back in West Sacramento.

In the River Cats dugout was infielder Zach Green, who has spent many hours at Raley Field watching baseball.

"I remember coming to a lot (of games)," Green said. "I remember meeting Nick Swisher at a luncheon one day, so it's a little surreal. And mix that in with getting ready to play, it's different for sure."

Green played locally at Jesuit High School then was drafted right out of high school by the Phillies in 2012. He had spent his entire professional career in their organization until this off-season when he became a free agent and signed with the Giants.

"The most important part was finding a team that wanted me, you know," Green said. "I wanted to play as much as I can. So, they definitely showed a lot of interest."

No one is more interested in watching Green succeed than his parents, who see this opportunity to watch their son play on a regular basis as truly a dream come true.

"When we found out, honestly, I had tears in my eyes. It was a very emotional time," said his father, Jesse.

"I think he looked ahead and thought that he needed to set himself up in a situation where he was going to have the best opportunity with a path to the big leagues, and I think the Giants is an opportunity for him to do that," said Green's mother, Kym.

Green described his six-plus years in the minors as a grind but chose to look forward, not in the past.

"I think it's really key to be in the moment, be in the present and just kind of embrace the journey," he said.