Man Runs Across Modesto Airport Runway, Jumps into Tuolumne River

MODESTO — Crews had to rescue a man from the Tuolumne River Thursday after he ran across the runway at the Modesto Airport then jumped into the water.

Around 8:30 a.m., a man was spotted running across the runway before he took off his clothes and plunged into the nearby river, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District says crews arrived at Legion Park to rescue the man as he floated downstream. Near the 9th Street bridge, a boat had to be used to pull him from the swiftly moving water.

The man was taken to the hospital “for issues not related to the water exposure,” according to the police department.