United Flight Out of Vancouver Diverted Due to Engine Trouble Lands Safely in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A representative at Sacramento International Airport confirmed a flight out of Vancouver had to be diverted to Sacramento due to engine trouble.

The plane was landed safely at Sacramento International around 7:50 a.m. Thursday.

United Airlines flight 618 was carrying 93 people to San Francisco and was scheduled to land at SFO around 8:25 a.m.

At this time, it is not known what caused the plane to have engine trouble.

In response to FOX40’s inquiry for details, United Airlines responded with the following statement:

United flight 618 from Vancouver to San Francisco diverted to Sacramento and landed safely following a mechanical issue with one of the engines. Our pilots worked quickly to ensure the safety of the customers and crew on board. We are working to get our customers to their final destination as soon as possible.

