BUTTE COUNTY — Cal Fire has determined the 2017 Wall Fire in southeast Butte County was caused by a defective electrical panel at a resident on Chinese Wall Road north of Bangor.

The fire was reported on July 7 just before 3 p.m. and was contained on July 15.

The flames burned 6,033 acres, destroyed 41 homes, damaged 16 other homes and structures.

The Butte County District Attorney did not file civil or criminal charges.