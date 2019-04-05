A Note To Our Viewers About Our Covington Coverage

Davis Cherry Blossom Festival

Posted 12:59 PM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50PM, April 5, 2019


The Davis Cherry Blossom Festival is a free community festival on April 6‐7, 2019 at the Sudwerk Dock Store (2001 2nd Street, Davis CA). The festival celebrates cultural and artistic diversity and the coming of Spring with a free music concert, taiko performances, cultural workshops and demonstrations, and a seasonal beer release. The festival raises money for an annual charity, this year My Sisters House, which supports victims of domestic and sexual violence. A schedule and more information can be found at DavisCherryBlossomFestival.Weebly.com

More info:
Davis Cherry Blossom Festival
Saturday & Sunday
11am-10pm
Sudwerk Dock Store
2001 2nd St, Davis
Free Event
DavisCherryBlossomFestival.Weebly.com

