Fisher-Price Warns Consumers About Rock ‘N Play Seat After the Report of 10 Infant Deaths

Fisher-Price and the Consumer Public Safety Commission have put out a warning about the company’s Rock ‘N Play inclined sleeping seat due to the report of infant deaths.

CPSC said they are aware of 10 infant deaths that have occurred since 2015.

Reports say all the infants rolled over from their backs onto their stomach or side while unrestrained in the seat.

According to their release, infants begin “rollover behaviors” around 3 months. All of the deaths involved infants ages 3 months and up.

CPSC is recommending the Rock ‘N Play not be used by 3 months or once the infant shows the capability of rolling over.

