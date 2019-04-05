A Note To Our Viewers About Our Covington Coverage

Fisher-Price Warns Consumers About Rock ‘N Play Seat After the Report of 10 Infant Deaths

Posted 1:13 PM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 01:12PM, April 5, 2019

Fisher-Price and the Consumer Public Safety Commission have put out a warning about the company’s Rock ‘N Play inclined sleeping seat due to the report of infant deaths.

CPSC said they are aware of 10 infant deaths that have occurred since 2015.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price warn consumers about the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play due to reports of death when infants roll over in the product.

Reports say all the infants rolled over from their backs onto their stomach or side while unrestrained in the seat.

According to their release, infants begin “rollover behaviors” around 3 months. All of the deaths involved infants ages 3 months and up.

CPSC is recommending the Rock ‘N Play not be used by 3 months or once the infant shows the capability of rolling over.

Read more HERE.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.