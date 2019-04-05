Gary is out at the Sacramento Raceway getting a preview of this weekend's Funny Car Fever event.
Funny Car Fever at the Sacramento Raceway
-
Trying Out the Gig Car in Sacramento
-
Crash Sends Car into Downtown Sacramento Thai Restaurant
-
Car Crashes into East Sacramento Post Office; 3 Injured
-
Cyclist in Critical Condition after Hit-and-Run on Del Paso Boulevard
-
Drunken Driver Crashes Through Sacramento Backyards, Hits 2 Homes
-
-
The 69th Annual Sacramento Autorama Returns to the Cal Expo Fairgrounds
-
Authorities Investigating Deadly Car vs. Pedestrian Crash at Stockton Boulevard, Mack Road
-
‘Wake-Up Call:’ Student’s Murder Shines Spotlight on Ride-Sharing Safety
-
It’s Been Over a Decade Since the Kings Made the Playoffs. Could This Season Break That Streak?
-
After Avoiding Collision, Sacramento Teen Says Woman Attacked Her
-
-
Neighbors in Wealthy Fab 40’s Neighborhood, Activists React to Clark Protest
-
200 People Notified of Possible Exposure to Measles at UC Davis Medical Center ER
-
LIVE BLOG: Dozens of Protesters Arrested During Stephon Clark March Through East Sacramento