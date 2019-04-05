Giants Start Season Without a Hitch Except for Fans Being Apprehensive about Zaidi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Major League Baseball season got going last week but the Giants had to wait until Friday for their home opener.

And despite the threat of rain, everything went off without a hitch.

With a new name on the ballpark and plenty of new names in Giants uniforms, Giants fans seemed more worried about the threat of rain than the product on the field.

The pre-game ceremonies included a touching tributes to both Willie McCovey and Peter McGowan.

But the biggest ovation was for Giants manager Bruce Bochy who will retire at the end of the season.

“I mean, I thought it was fantastic. Bochy looked kind of slim and trim, doesn't he? He looks like he could manage a few more years,” a fan said.

However, probably the biggest change for the Giants was in their front office.

Farhan Zaidi isn't exactly off to a smooth start as the teams new President of Baseball Operations in the eyes of the fans.

Zaidi was definitely in the minority here among Giants fans.

But in all fairness, it does take some time to turn things around.