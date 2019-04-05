North Sacramento Crash Leaves Two Men Injured, One Teen in Critical Condition

Watch Sonseeahray Tonsall’s report tonight on FOX40 News at 10 p.m.

NORTH SACRAMENTO — Twisted metal – the lingering result of the frightening moments Sacramento police say unfolded in the middle of Norwood Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Friday, near Bell Avenue.

A man and a 14-year-old girl were pulled out of a red Toyota Corolla and rushed to the hospital after being hit and pushed into a power pole by another car. Both suffered serious injuries with the teen currently listed as critical.

Officers say a black Nissan, also traveling southbound, rear-ended the Toyota but they’re not sure exactly why.

“We have taken preliminary statements from some of the witnesses and then our investigators will do more detailed interviews with them. It does appear that speed is and was a factor in this collision,” said Lt. Bryce Heinlein with the Sacramento Police Department.

This area is near Norwood Junior High and when children are present the speed limit is supposed to be 25 mph, 40 otherwise. Given the time of day the crash occurred, that lower speed should have been the rule.

The male driver of the Nissan – the one suspected of causing the crash at this time – was also rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

He was the only person inside his car.

No arrests so far in this case and no word on the status of the men injured in this crash.

Investigators will also be looking at any possible alcohol or drug use by the drivers involved.