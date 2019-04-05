A Note To Our Viewers About Our Covington Coverage

Postpartum Glam Dangers

Mae is in the studio with Kaiser psychologist Hillary Van Horn-Gatlin discussing the "full glam after birth" phenomenon and how it can be mentally harmful to mothers.

