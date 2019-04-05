Respected Fairfiled Lieutenant Drifts into Wrong Lane and Causes Head-On Collision, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A well-respected Fairfield police lieutenant is in critical condition along with another driver after a head on collision in Vacaville, Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses say a pet grooming van had stopped at the intersection of Ulatis Drive and Christine Drive and pulled out into the west bound lane.

The woman driving the van was apparently caught off guard when a Jeep Wrangler crossed into her lane hitting her head on.

Multiple witnesses called 911 after the pet grooming van overturned.

Several sources told FOX40 that the lieutenant who was off duty at the time of the crash. He was taken to the emergency room at Kaiser Permanente in Vacaville.

“At last word he is in critical condition but expected to survive,” Lt. Mark Donaldson, Vacaville Police Department.

Sources say driver of the jeep had multiple fractures of the shoulder, elbow, arm and leg. The woman driver had fractures of the rib and ankle.

A home security camera caught the van driving down Christine drive Just before the collision.

The police lieutenant driving the wrangler is a 24-year veteran of the Fairfield Police Department and has been honored in the past as police officer of the year and police administrator of the year. He has also served on the board of directors of the Solano First Federal Credit Union.

Fairfield police would not identify the name of the lieutenant, saying only that an employee of the department was involved in a serious car crash and that the department was doing all it could to get his family through a difficult time.

Vacaville police say witnesses saw the police lieutenant driving erratically before crossing into the wrong lane.

“For whatever reason that Jeep Wrangler drifted, veered into oncoming traffic and struck the van in essence head on,” Donaldson said.

FOX40 is not using the lieutenant’s name because the investigation has not been completed.

Investigators say that could take some time.

“Sometimes it can take days, weeks even months based on the complexity any traffic collision,” Donaldson explained.

Some of the circumstances that may come into play, mechanical problems, the use of drugs or alcohol or a possible medical condition that may have led to the crash.