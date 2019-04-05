Security Camera Catches Man Stealing Kumquat Trees from Natomas Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATOMAS -- A porch pirate taking off with unlikely items, fruit trees that had been sitting in Natomas woman’s front yard for years.

Now, she just wants her plants returned and to prevent the thief from targeting another home in her neighborhood.

“I’m stunned that now this kind of activity is in my neighborhood,” Tina Arroyo said.

Arroyo is disappointed after a porch pirate stole two Kumquat trees.

The mother of two collects plants that she puts on display in her quiet Natomas neighborhood and now, some of her favorite trees are gone.

“This is the season that they were blooming and beautiful,” she said.

Nothing left on her porch but two pots where her two kumquat trees used to sit.

She came home last week to find they had disappeared.

“And then I knew it because I heard of all the porch pirates lately and I had a bad feeling, so I went to check my security footage,” Arroyo said.

Surveillance video captured a man walking up to the home in broad daylight and took off with her trees, just before she got home from work.

“I was just like ‘wow.’ I felt so bad for him. He was a grown man, looked good. He looked like he was fully capable of working,” Arroyo said. “I just felt so bad for him like, why would he have to do that?”

She filed a report with Sacramento Police and hopes the thief will pay a price for his actions but until then, she has this message for him:

“If you want some fruits, you just ask. You don’t have to steal. People are watching. You will be caught.”

The video shows the thief drive off in a white car.

If you recognize this man, you’re urged to call the Sacramento police department.