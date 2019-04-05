Turlock Teacher Sings Duet with Michael Bublé at Oracle Arena

Watch Kay Recede’s full report on FOX40 News at 6 p.m.

TURLOCK — A dream come true for one Turlock teacher as she was called up to the stage in the Oracle Arena and asked to sing with Michael Bublé.

It was a surreal performance that Diana Fairbanks says she had only imagined. Bublé and Fairbanks sang “A Whole New World” from Disney’s “Aladdin” together.

FOX40 spoke to the 6th grade educator as she explained how her students helped make her dream a reality.

“So, I was really excited, and I thought, well, if I’m going to do this, this is my chance to not give up,” Fairbanks said.

While singing in front of thousands of people was something new, addressing a crowd wasn’t, Mrs. Fairbanks teaches at Brown Elementary in Turlock.

“I love to see them every day, just their excitement in learning and teaching them all the things that I learned through my life,” she said.

Fairbanks says before the concert, three of her students helped make a “magic carpet” poster that would hopefully catch Bublé’s eye. It worked.

You can watch the full duet on YouTube.