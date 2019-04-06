The Final Four Bring March Madness Crowds to Sacramento Bars

Watch Kristi Gross’ report on FOX40 News at 5 p.m.

SACRAMENTO — Crowds of basketball fans have gathered at bars across Sacramento to watch Saturday night’s Final Four games and business is booming.

It may be April, but manager Jeanie Guerrero says Firestone Public House always has a lot more business during March Madness.

“A lot more beer, a lot more shots, a lot more wings and pizzas,” Guerrero said.

Other bars across Midtown looked the same, crowded with the games plastered on every TV.

Though there are no teams from California left in the tournament, that didn’t stop local sports fans from going out to enjoy the games.

“March Madness every year, you got to follow it, Don Collins said. “Virginia all the way!”

Fans pick up new allegiances during the tournament hoping to keep their brackets intact.

When asked why he’s rooting for Virginia, Collins said, “they have a strong defense they have a really good team and I feel like they got a bad rep from last year honestly. They got knocked out in the first round last year and this year, they’re proving to everybody that they’re a really good team.”

With good food, good beer and the game on every TV, It’s a fun time not just for fans but for the bar industry too.

“I’m a huge March Madness fan myself. I love college sports. I love the passion college athletes bring so yeah, we all enjoy it tremendously,” Guerrero said.

Sporting events like this boost the local economy across the city and Firestone is no exception.

“It’s been a blast. March Madness always seems to bring in a really, really excited and fun sports crowd,” Guerrero said.

Fans are definitely having a good time and some say they’ll be back Monday night to watch the national championship game.