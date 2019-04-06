Sac Fire Investigating Two Midtown House Fires at Properties Owned By the Same Person

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Fire is investigating the cause of two Midtown Sacramento house fires that happened Saturday morning.

The first fire happened at a three-story Victorian-style house around 5: 20 a.m. near 2200 Capitol Avenue. The house was raised on cribbing and under renovation.

This fire became labeled a two-alarm because it started to extend to the surrounding properties. Both the house on the left and right side of the fire were damaged.

Sac Fire Captain Keith Wade said no one was inside the home and no injuries were reported.

Video captured from the 2 Alarm fire at 5:20AM on the 2200 Block of Capitol Ave. The building was raised with cribbing and under renovation. Houses on the left and right were damaged by the intensity of the fire. No injuries occurred & the incident is under investigation pic.twitter.com/NAUNzkjtRa — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) April 6, 2019

A second fire was reported around 8:11 a.m. near 2000 I Street.

Sac Fire reported that it was an exterior fire that made its way inside the three-story Victorian-style house.

This home was also under renovation and raised on cribbing.

No one was in the home and no injuries were reported.

Captain Wade said both of these properties are owned by the same person.

As of right now, investigators believe the owner may have been targeted. They are keeping an eye out for any more suspicious activity.

The property owner also has a third home under renovation; investigators didn’t find anything when they went by that house to make sure there was no suspicious activity.

There are signs are suspected arson because of the suspicious nature but the case remains under investigation.

