Woman Involved in Police Chase Dies in North Sacramento Crash

SACRAMENTO — A woman is dead after a high-speed police chase ended in a crash in North Sacramento.

Around 5:03 a.m. a patrol officer attempted to pull over a westbound driver for speeding and making erratic lane changes in the area of Richards Boulevard and I-5.

The officer activated their emergency lights and attempted to pull the driver over on northbound I-5. The driver continued to speed away and the officer gave chase.

During the pursuit, the officer got close enough to identify the license plate on the suspect’s Toyota Camry. The Camry had been reported stolen.

Additional Sacramento Police Department officers in marked vehicles joined the pursuit as it traveled through I-5, I-80 and surrounding surface streets.

The officers lost sight of the vehicle around 5:13 a.m. as it traveled northbound on Northgate Boulevard over the I-80 overpass.

When they located the vehicle, it had crashed into a pole near Northgate Boulevard and Tandy Drive. Officers say the vehicle had significant damage.

The officers involved parked a safe distance away and made announcements to the woman in the vehicle and got no response.

The woman was found trapped and unresponsive in the vehicle.

Fire crews responded to assist in getting the woman out of the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity will be released once the family has been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department is still investigating the crash but through their preliminary investigation, it appears the woman in the fleeing vehicle traveled off the road into the light pole. No other cars were involved.