A Note To Our Viewers About Our Covington Coverage

An American Tourist and Her Tour Guide Who Were Abducted in Uganda Have Been Rescued, Officials Say

Posted 12:49 PM, April 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:48PM, April 7, 2019

American tourist Kimberly Sue Endicott and her tour guide, who were abducted in Uganda’s Queen Elizabeth National Park on Tuesday, have been rescued by security forces, a Ugandan government spokesperson said Sunday.

“Both were rescued from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and are safely back in Kanungu district in Uganda,” said Ofwono Opondo. “They are back at the lodge and she is expected to be in Kampala tomorrow.”

Opondo said the kidnappers fled the scene of the rescue when law enforcement officers and soldiers moved in.

Ugandan police had said Thursday that an armed gang kidnapped Endicott and her driver at gunpoint from the national park and had made frequent demands for a $500,000 ransom. Police had said they would not offer the money.

Related Story
California Woman Kidnapped During Safari in Uganda; $500k Ransom Demanded

A ransom was paid by touring company Wild Frontiers to free Endicott and her tour guide, a source with knowledge of the exchange told CNN on Sunday. The handover was “quiet and peaceful,” the source said.

A spokesperson with Wild Frontiers Uganda, the company Endicott toured with, said neither Endicott nor her tour guide were harmed. The spokesperson said the identities of the alleged kidnappers have not been revealed.

The two were abducted at gunpoint while on a game drive on Tuesday evening, the Ugandan Tourism Board and Ugandan police said in a statement.

Four other people were taken at the same time, but they were freed while Endicott and her driver were taken from the park, officials said.

Google Map for coordinates 1.373333 by 32.290275.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.