Butte County Public Health Officials Confirm Sixth Measles Case

BUTTE COUNTY — Butte County Public Health has confirmed another measles case out of Chico.

Public health officials report an adult contracted the measles virus, marking the sixth confirmed measles case in the county.

Two locations were listed as possible exposure locations for March 31:

Chipotle at 620 Mangrove Ave. from 2:30 to 3:45 pm

Cinemark Theaters at 801 East Ave. during the movie “Hotel Mumbai” from 7 to 10 p.m.

People who are experiencing measles symptoms and may have been at the locations at the times listed by Butte County Public Health should call 530-552-3929. Common symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, irritated eyes and a rash that starts on the face then spreads downward.

There have also been three confirmed cases in Placer County and one in Tehama County. Those cases, along with other Northern California cases, can be viewed in the map below.

