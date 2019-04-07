Community Raises Thousands of Dollars for Boys after Mother Killed, Father Arrested

Lake Oswego, OR (KPTV) — Hundreds of people helped raise thousands of dollars to support two boys after their mother was killed and their father was arrested on the charge of murder in Lake Oswego.

The fundraiser took place at Lakeridge High School on Saturday. People filled up the gym with donated items, which was then sold to support the Winchester boys.

Heidi Anne Winchester, 50, was found dead in her home near River Run Drive and Childs Road in late January. Her husband, Michael David Winchester, was subsequently arrested.

Community members said they wanted to support the children as they deal with unimaginable circumstances.

“They’re a part of our community and we need to support them however best we can in whatever way we can,” said Casie Hansen at Saturday’s fundraiser. “It doesn’t feel like there’s a lot we can do, and this is one step we can take to help support the boys.”

Organizers said as many as 1,000 people attended and raised around $10,000 on Saturday.

“They just really do feel the love and support from their community and it really makes a difference,” said family friend, Phoebe Reeves.

Michael Jr. and Blake Winchester are now in the care of family and friends. Reeves said they are doing as well as could be expected, given what has happened over the last few months. The teens wrote a message about Saturday’s fundraiser.

“Words cannot accurately express how overwhelmed with gratitude we are for all the support we have received from our community over these past two months. Thank you to everyone who has donated their time and resources. Your generosity is truly helping us get through this difficult time and your support is so greatly appreciated.”

Support can be provided to Michael and Blake Winchester via a GoFundMe account. For more information, a Facebook page was also created.