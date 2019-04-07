× Convicted Murderer Who Dismembered Two of His Lovers on the Run in Sydney

Police in Sydney are hunting for a convicted double murderer who removed his electronic monitoring anklet while on parole and is now on the run.

Damien Peters, 50, was last seen at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick, a suburb of the Australian city, on Sunday afternoon. His monitoring anklet was found later that evening. Police said it had been “forcibly removed.”

According to CNN affiliate 7 News, Peters pleaded guilty in 2001 to murdering and dismembering two men in his apartment in Sydney’s Surrey Hills neighborhood. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison, becoming eligible for parole in 2015. Specifics of his current legal status were unclear except that he was being monitored..

The court was told how Peters, then 32, had stabbed 50-year-old Tereaupii Akai twice in the neck before cutting up his body and throwing it in the trash. About eight months later, Peters stabbed 57-year-old Bevan James Frost to death while giving him a massage, before cutting up his body as well.

Police investigating the disappearance of Akai found Frost’s remains in a bathtub when they searched Peter’s apartment.

In a statement, New South Wales police described Peters as being of “muscular build (with) short brown hair.” He has a tattoo on his right arm of a snake wrapped around a panther, and “tribal-style tattoos” on his upper left arm.

Members of the public were urged “not to approach Mr Peters if sighted” but to phone police immediately.