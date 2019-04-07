Family Left Waiting as Couple Remains Missing Following Crash on Pioneer Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- A memorial still sat near the Sacramento River Sunday as the family of Shalvin and Roselyn Sharma continued to search for answers.

"We have family that came from overseas. Whatever happened, now they have to go back because it’s been two weeks," said Shalvin Sharma's cousin, Dave Prasad. "Normally, after the funeral, everybody leaves but it's been still up in the air. Nothing's going on."

Prasad said he comes to the pier almost daily.

The couple went missing back in March after officials say a tow truck and a semi-truck crashed on the Pioneer Bridge. The collision sent the tow truck over the bridge’s guard rail and into the river.

Rescue crews found the tow truck using sonar equipment but at the time river conditions were too dangerous to recover it.

"I bet you if something happened to a politician or a celebrity or a multi-billionaire, millionnaire this thing should be done a long time ago," Prasad said.

California Highway Patrol officials shared an update confirming they are working with the multiple agencies to retrieve the tow truck. However, it’s still unclear if the bodies of Roselyn and Shalvin are still inside.

They say Caltrans and PG&E have structures close to where the tow truck landed, so special considerations must be made before removing it.

Yet, for the family, the clock is ticking to recover their loved ones.

"And in our culture, when something happens, pretty much somebody passed away, we don't do the cooking, we don't do nothing," Prasad said.

CHP officials also say immediate family members have been notified.

They plan to perform a recovery of the tow truck sometime this week.