Former Parishioner Accuses Colorado Pastor of Stalking, Sexual Harassment

LONGMONT, Colo. - A Longmont-area pastor appeared in civil court on a restraining order last week; accused of sexually assaulting, harassing, and stalking a much younger, former member of his church.

On Tuesday a judge approved the continuation and expansion of a restraining order against 51-year-old church leader, Nestor Villalobos.

State public records show he leads a church called Iglesia de Jesuscristo Palabra Miel in Longmont. The church’s YouTube channel showcases a large congregation cheering Villalobos on with confetti, music, and dancing.

According to an initial complaint from January, filed in conjunction with a temporary restraining order, a twenty-year-old woman swore, "Nestor V. is my pastor and he has been talking to me in a sexual matter (manner)."

The complaint also states, "I have been sexually harassed by Nestor V. I have ignored him and told him to leave me alone, but he keeps trying to make contact."

Finally, the complainant alleges, "There was a time around October were (where) he grabbed my arm tight and I tried to pull away and he wouldn't let me go."

On Tuesday, Boulder County Judge David Archuleta had set a hearing in which the parishioner was petitioning to have the temporary restraining order converted to a permanent one.

Villalobos’ primary attorney did not appear, so the case was discussed, then moved to May 1.

However, at the request of the alleged victim’s attorney, the court expanded the scope of the restraining order by allowing the addition of two new elements: stalking and sexual assault – beyond the original unlawful sexual contact alleged in the January case filings.

Reporters tried to discuss the allegations with Villalobos outside court, but he remained silent. Men, walking with him, said “no comment.”

KDVR spoke with the woman accusing her pastor of harassment. She declined to be publicly identified at this time.