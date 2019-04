SOUTH SACRAMENTO — A woman was wounded in a South Sacramento shooting Sunday night, police say.

Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department reports officers arrived at the scene on Florin Road near South Land Park Drive just after 9 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but her condition is unknown.

No suspect information has been released.

