Snowslides Block Parts of Highway 50 Near South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Parts of Highway 50 in the Sierra were shut down Sunday due to snowslides.

At 4:15 p.m., Caltrans reported snowslides had blocked all lanes of Highway 50 at Echo Summit and Chiapa Drive.

Caltrans expects the roadway to be reopened by 5:10 p.m.

US50 all are lanes blocked at Echo Summit and Chiapa due to snow slides. Caltrans is working to clear the snow in the roadway. Working on reopening by 5:10 pm. Watch for snow equipment with flashing lights. pic.twitter.com/KHO8jRZzde — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 7, 2019

Earlier in the day, the California Highway Patrol said Caltrans crews had quickly cleared a snowslide that was blocking the highway at Frog Pond.

As the weather warms up and the snow starts to melt, traffic officials have begun to urge travelers to be aware of avalanche dangers in the Sierra.

No injuries have been reported.