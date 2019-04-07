Snowslides Block Parts of Highway 50 Near South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Parts of Highway 50 in the Sierra were shut down Sunday due to snowslides.
At 4:15 p.m., Caltrans reported snowslides had blocked all lanes of Highway 50 at Echo Summit and Chiapa Drive.
Caltrans expects the roadway to be reopened by 5:10 p.m.
Earlier in the day, the California Highway Patrol said Caltrans crews had quickly cleared a snowslide that was blocking the highway at Frog Pond.
As the weather warms up and the snow starts to melt, traffic officials have begun to urge travelers to be aware of avalanche dangers in the Sierra.
No injuries have been reported.