Solange is Out of Coachella

Solange Knowles will not be performing at this year’s Coachella Music and Arts Festival after all.

The music festival’s official Twitter account announced the news Sunday night.

“Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year’s festival,” the tweet read. “She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future.”

Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival. She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future. — Coachella (@coachella) April 8, 2019

Knowles released her new album, “When I Get Home,” last month.

An accomplished singer, songwriter, dancer, DJ and style guru, Knowles graced the Coachella stage last year when she joined her big sister, Beyoncé, during her historic, headlining set.

Coachella will never be the same after Beyoncé

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala are headlining the festival this year.

Coachella 2019 lineup: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala to headline

Coachella takes place annually over two weekends in April in Indio, California.

CNN has reached out to reps for Knowles for comment.