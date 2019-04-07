Woman Dead, Suspect in Custody Following Shooting Near Southern California Police Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTLA) -- A man was apprehended after he was suspected of killing the mother of his child with a shotgun during a custody exchange near a Southern California police station on Sunday afternoon.

The attacker fled following the 6 p.m. shooting in front of the Hawthorne Police Department on Hawthorne Boulevard, Lt. Jim Royer told FOX40 sister station KTLA.

A woman and her mother had gone to the police station to exchange custody of a 17-month-old child with the toddler's father, the lieutenant said. During the exchange, the man and woman became involved in an argument.

"He produced a shotgun. He shot and killed her in front of the station," Royer said.

The suspect got into his car and sped off following the shooting, he said. The child was unhurt and in the custody of police.

An officer in the police station who heard the gunfire and rushed to check it out fired shots at the suspect, but he managed to get away, according to Royer. It was not clear whether the suspect was wounded by the gunfire.

The suspect's car was found abandoned at Hawthorne Boulevard and 133rd Street, just over half a mile south of the police station, officials added. The shooter remained at large for around three hours, before police said he had been taken into custody.

Hawthorne police continued investigating another shooting earlier in the day that left both a police officer and a suspect wounded, officials said.